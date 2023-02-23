LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Council is accepting applications for its District 8 vacancy.
Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong was elected Wednesday in the special election for District 19's Kentucky Senate seat, leaving her council seat empty. The Senate seat became vacant when Congressman Morgan McGarvey was elected last November.
According to Kentucky state law, Metro Council has 30 days after the vacancy to fill the seat. Also, per Kentucky state law, people only have seven days after the vacancy to apply for the position.
"Metro Council is once again asking interested candidates to step up and apply," Louisville Metro Council President Markus Winkler said in a news release Thursday. "I’m confident we’ll have many qualified candidates to choose from, and we’re committed to finding the best representative for District 8."
People must be at least 18 years old, a qualified voter and a resident of the district they wish to serve. If interested, send your resume to the Metro Council Clerk before 5 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Resumes can also be mailed to Metro Council Clerk, 601 W. Jefferson St., Louisville, KY 40202, must be postmarked by March 3 and received within four business days.
A special committee will interview potential candidates at 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, and appoint the new councilmember at the regular scheduled meeting on March 16.
