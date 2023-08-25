LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has 10 new officers.
Class 137 was sworn in Friday afternoon during a graduation ceremony at Metro Hall.
"As the president of CTAC 137, I'm proud to say I've watched us grow as a team and individually. I've witnessed my partners push themselves past their limits, endure pain, face fears, and persevere through all adversities," said Stephan Britton, who graduated as the Honor Graduate.
The 10 members of the graduating class are:
- Abdullah Al Heeti
- Stephan Britton
- Corie Covington
- Ireatha Davis
- William Javins
- Thelma Pettway
- Nairobi Porter
- Jonathan Rusher
- Monisha Singleton
- Nicholas Slaughter
During the ceremony, Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated the class and jail director Jerry Collins presented the graduates with their diplomas.
Collins told Class 137 that they are all now family and will begin a very challenging career.
"You are now corrections officers, which an intel policing, being an EMT, a counselor, a mentor, and a leader. And that's on Day 1," he said.
Each member of the class took the oath of office and loved ones assisted graduates during the presentation of their new badges.
