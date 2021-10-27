LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government said Wednesday it entered into an agreement to purchase the former AT&T building at 601 West Chestnut St. downtown.
In a Letter of Intent sent from Louisville Forward to the TRIO Commercial Property Group, Metro Louisville agreed to pay $6,800,000 at closing for the property, which is still owned by AT&T.
"This facility represents an opportunity to create a new municipal building, and to relocate some of our agencies and departments," including the Louisville Metro Police Department, Salvador Melendez, with Metro Government, said in a statement.
Melendez added that those agencies are "currently either in leased space or deteriorating facilities."
Right now, the city is doing its due diligence — which includes inspections of the interior and exterior of the building, appraisal and title search — and a final sale can't happen for at least two months.
Metro Council would also need to approve the purchase. WDRB News reached out to Mayor Greg Fischer's Office and LMPD for comment about the sale, but has yet to hear back.
The building, which was built in 1978 according to PVA records, has been up for sale since 2015 and was originally listed for $11.4 million. The current listing price is $10,200,000.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.