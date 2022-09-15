LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro is offering an amnesty period at its tow lot next week in hopes of decreasing the number of unclaimed vehicles.
There are around 700 eligible vehicles in Louisville Metro Police's impound lot on Frankfort Avenue. Next week, those cars will be able to be picked up by their owners for free.
Another @LMPD tow lot amnesty period next week where fees are waived if your car is in this lot on Frankfort Ave. More tonight on @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/gM8GEnNsG8— Christie Battista WDRB (@CBattistaTV) September 15, 2022
"We want to release these cars and clear more space out of our lot, so that we can take more abandoned vehicles off our street and improve our community," LMPD Maj. Emily McKinley said. "If a vehicle remains on our lot for longer than 45 days, it's eligible to be auctioned or scrapped."
Louisville held its first amnesty period earlier this year, which resulted in 89 vehicles being retrieved from the impound lot. LMPD said during the same time period, a week, there are generally 50 vehicles retrieved.
During the amnesty period, towing and storage fees will be waived for claimed vehicles. It only applies to vehicles at the tow lot on Frankfort Avenue.
"We encourage, if your vehicle is at our lot, please take advantage of next week, and come get it for free," McKinley said.
The city began towing abandoned cars in July 2021 after pausing for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. LMPD began to auction unclaimed cars from their tow lot last spring in effort to make room for other abandoned cars towed around the city.
The tow lot hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. To schedule an appointment to retrieve a vehicle, call (502) 574-7078.
To pick up a vehicle, owners must bring a state issued photo ID, proof of insurance, vehicle registration or notarized statement from the registered owners giving permission to claim the vehicle, along with a valid driver's license to drive the vehicle off the property.
Vehicle owners can check to see if their vehicle is currently at the impound lot by clicking here.
