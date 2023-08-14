LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From sick family members to the loss of a spouse, there are times when Louisville Metro Police officers are in need of backup.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is an organization ready to aid and assist an officer's call for help. The foundation was created in 2005 after the loss of officer Peter Grignon. He was investigating a hit-and-run on March 23, 2005, when he was shot and killed as he arrived on the scene of the early morning crash to find the suspect's vehicle burning nearby. Moments later, Officer Grignon was confronted by two subjects and shot twice.
In more than 14 years with LMPD, Sgt. Christina Beaven has seen a lot of tragedies, but not just with the people she is sworn to protect and serve.
"I've had a few officers go through some extremely life-changing events," said Beaven, who calls the foundation an example of using tragedy for good.
In some cases, the tragedy involves a fellow officer.
"It was created because a group of business leaders here in Louisville saw the need that the police and their families had for support," said Rebecca Grignon-Reker, who was Officer Grignon's wife.
On Saturday, several hundred people attended Boots, Badges and Bids, the foundation's annual fundraiser.
It was Grignon-Reker's first year as executive director after Tracie "Texas" Shifflett retired last fall. Grignon-Reker previously served as the director of community engagement.
The event included political leaders on both sides of the aisle and even families of heroes like Nick Wilt, who is recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting in Louisville on April 10.
"The Wilt family actually got to join us at Boots, Badges and Bids and they were just so in awe to see all the support," Grignon said. "So we actually have a tab on our website that you can just go to donate now and there's a tab just for Nick."
The foundation does more than just offer support in life and death situations.
"There's an officer than ran into a little boy out in the Portland neighborhood who had his bike stolen," Beaven said. "We were able to use the foundation. We have a fund in there for the First Division by a sweet patron and use that money to surprise him with a brand new bike."
To donate to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, click here.
Related Stories:
- Wife of officer killed in line of duty to lead Louisville Metro Police Foundation
- LMPD holds graveside remembrance ceremony for fallen officer Peter Grignon
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.