LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A K-9 officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was laid to rest on Thursday.
"Bosco" became the only LMPD officer to receive the Medal of Valor.
He was carried out of the funeral covered by an American flag and took his last trip in a patrol car all the way to the Highland Funeral Home.
His trip was led by a K-9 unit and followed by 18 other K-9 vehicles.
Many officers came out to honor Bosco for his many years of service.
