LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville mother of two died after developing pneumonia while waiting for a donor to give her a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
Earlier in December, WDRB News spoke with Julie Tyrell's family and loved ones during the search for a bone marrow match.
But during the wait, Tyrell developed pneumonia and died.
She had a rough road with cancer already, but her most recent battle with Leukemia had progressed.
Both of her siblings got tested to see if either of them were a match for the bone marrow transplant, but they weren't.
Tyrell leaves behind her 14-year-old and 2-year-old sons.
Anyone interested in becoming a bone marrow donor, can sign up online.
