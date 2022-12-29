Julie Tyrell.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville mother of two died after developing pneumonia while waiting for a donor to give her a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Earlier in December, WDRB News spoke with Julie Tyrell's family and loved ones during the search for a bone marrow match.

But during the wait, Tyrell developed pneumonia and died.

She had a rough road with cancer already, but her most recent battle with Leukemia had progressed.

Both of her siblings got tested to see if either of them were a match for the bone marrow transplant, but they weren't. 

Tyrell leaves behind her 14-year-old and 2-year-old sons.

Anyone interested in becoming a bone marrow donor, can sign up online.

