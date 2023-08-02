LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a temporary Global Entry enrollment event in August.
The airport's fourth temporary Global Entry enrollment event will go from Aug. 14 through Aug. 18. Appointments are available each day starting at 7 a.m. through the late afternoon.
Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment, but a limited number of walk-up appointments will be accepted each day, based on availability between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to a news release, Global Entry is offered through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Trusted Traveler Program. The program allows pre-approved travelers to expedite their entry into the U.S. with automated kiosks.
The Louisville airport offers Global Entry kiosks at its gateways.
