LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Jeff Howard, a surgeon with University of Louisville, was named Medical Director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, announced Friday.
According to a news release, Howard will serve as a medical advisor to the department, facilitate external partnerships and support Dr. Sarah Moyer, who is the Director of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Howard will work with Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, who is the department's Associate Medical Director and will oversee the COVID-19 vaccine operations.
Howard was previously appointed as a White House Fellow in 2019, along with serving as the Commissioner for Public Health and Chief Medical Officer of Kentucky.
"Dr. Howard is a valuable addition to our staff," Moyer said. "He brings a wealth of state and federal public health experience and will complement our already stellar team."
