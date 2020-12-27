LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native and Western Kentucky University volleyball legend Alyssa Cavanaugh died Friday morning at age 24, according to WKU.
"It is with profound sadness that we deal with the loss of Alyssa Cavanaugh," WKU Volleyball head coach Travis Hudson said. "She left a mark on WKU that very few athletes will ever make. She was a fearless competitor who achieved things personally, and helped our program achieve things as a team, that had never before been done on The Hill. WKU Volleyball is a program that is now respected on the national stage and Alyssa and her extraordinary competitiveness are a big reason why."
It breaks our hearts to share that Hilltopper legend Alyssa Cavanaugh has passed away.We love you, Alyssa. Rest in peace.https://t.co/jXM0a5fWTX— WKU Volleyball (@WKUVolleyball) December 27, 2020
Cavanaugh was a four time All-American at WKU between 2014 and 2017, and she was the Conference USA Female Athlete of the Year in 2017. WKU says Cavanaugh was one of the most decorated players in the program's history. She graduated from WKU in 2018. She also played volleyball at Assumption High School.
Cavanaugh was diagnosed with Leukemia in September 2018. Her volleyball coach at the time offered to pay a semester's tuition for a student who was a bone marrow match for Cavanaugh.
"In this world, we cannot keep from dying, but we can make sure that we truly live and Alyssa did that in a big way," Hudson said. "She never lived in fear at any stage of her life: as a person, as an athlete and definitely not during her fight with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cavanaugh family during this most difficult time. Alyssa will always be a symbol of what being a part of the WKU Volleyball family represents."
WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart described Cavanaugh as, "One of the greatest players in the rich history of the WKU volleyball program."
"Alyssa's dominating and clutch performances led our program to unprecedented heights," Stewart said. "The positive attitude she maintained throughout her battle with Leukemia coupled with her incredible courage and determination served as an inspiration to countless people, many of whom she never met. She leaves an everlasting legacy."
"Alyssa was a fighter on and off the court," former teammate and roommate and current WKU Volleyball assistant coach Jessica Lucas said. "She touched so many lives, especially mine. Today my heart hurts – it hurts for her family and friends, our teammates and the WKU community. She will forever hold a special place in my heart along with so many others'. We can find comfort knowing she's no longer in pain."
Cavanaugh's list of accomplishments includes being named Conference USA's Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year from 2017 through 2018, AVCA Third-Team All-American, the first in program history in 2017, four-time AVCA All-American, four-time C-USA first team All-Conference, two-time C-USA Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017, first WKU player to earn three All-American honors in a single season (2016: AVCA, VolleyballMag.com, PrepVolleyball.com), and C-USA Freshman of the Year in 2014. She ranks second in WKU Volleyball history with 1,816 career kills and third all-time with 3.78 kills per set across her career. In total, Cavanaugh played in 139 matches at WKU and appeared in 481 sets.
Funeral arrangements are being made, but will be private to the family.
