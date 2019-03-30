LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every day, Pam Darnall battles a sad statistic.
"We have the highest per capita rate of child abuse in the country," says the CEO of Family and Children's Place. "We prevent abuse from ever happening, but when it does, we know how to stop it."
But right now, she has a worry aside from that troubling stat.
"Everybody feels very scared," she said bluntly.
As Louisville's mayor and Metro Council look for $35 million in cuts to solve a budget crisis triggered by rising pension obligations, Darnall's non-profit might lose the $65,000 it gets from the city each year.
"While it may be a small part of our overall budget, it is critical to the work that we do," she said.
Without that $65,000, she says her non-profit's Child Advocacy Center and program that helps middle school children would both take hits.
However, Darnall is not just worried about her non-profit, she's worried about dozens of others that get help from the city. In fact, last year, the city divvied up an "External Agencies" fund of $1.5 million to 67 local non-profits like Boys and Girls Clubs, Healing Place, and the YMCA.
"Anytime any of those dollars have to be reduced, it's a significant challenge for all of us," said Darnall.
In a list of possible cuts released in February, Mayor Greg Fischer indicated that funding is on the chopping block, along with a million in funding to community ministries and another million to the Living Room, a program that helps those who are addicted and suicidal. They're possible cuts Darnall thinks could cause some non-profits to close their doors for good.
But she is hopeful.
"I think we always have to have hope," Darnall said.
She's hopeful the city will see the value her non-profit and others provide.
Mayor Fischer will release his budget on April 25. Metro Council will then have until late-June to make any changes and pass a budget.
Councilman Bill Hollander says any non-profit that currently gets money from the city and isn't worried about losing that funding isn't being realistic.
To see which non-profits received money from this year's budget, click here and go to page marked 213.
To see a possible list of cuts Mayor Greg Fischer released in February, click here.
