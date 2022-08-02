LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based nonprofit is helping provide clean water in Ukraine.
WaterStep is sending four Water on Wheels — also known as WOW — to the country. The portable, mini-water treatment systems can provide up to $10,000 of safe water each day for drinking, bathing, cooling and eating.
"Our WOW carts are capable of pulling water from virtually anywhere," said Mark Hogg, founder and CEO of WaterStep. "And being able to treat that water as well as have on the water cart, we have our disinfectant machines, is perfect for refugee camp situations and even more so in a clinic/hospital setting and disaster."
WaterStep customized their water systems to work with Ukrainian electrical systems and translated the training manuals into Ukrainian.
