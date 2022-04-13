LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nonprofit organization in Louisville's Audubon neighborhood continues to help adults with developmental disabilities live full and productive lives.
Day Spring, located at 3430 Day Spring Court, was founded 28 years ago to provide "quality residential services and opportunities that empower people with developmental disabilities to live joyful and fulfilling lives."
To do that, Day Spring makes sure their basic needs are met by providing a safe place to live. The staff assists with daily living, medical needs and transportation assistance among other services. They also host campus events and daily activities.
Lauren Hays, the organization's CEO, said Day Spring "started with two homes and 14 residents, and has grown to 80 residents."
The organization finds living space for its clients a variety of places, including group homes and apartment buildings. The Family Home Provider Program involves families who agree to open up their homes and allow program members to live with them. So far, about three dozen families are caring for Day Spring clients in neighborhoods throughout Louisville.
Long-time residents of Day Spring's group home enjoy the lifestyle they have.
“We’re like a community here, and it’s a wonderful thing, wonderful," Mary Ann Lewis said.
“I like Day Spring," Kim Ernst added. "It's a nice community, and we help each other out. That's what the place is all about.”
Another program Day Spring offers is called "College for the Living." Students in that program live on campus in a community-style apartment building complete with a private kitchen, bathroom and living space. Weekly classes help them learn how to live on their own by teaching life skills like how to safely cook in the kitchen.
Some residents said Day Spring provided them with a solution they — and their parents 3 had been looking for.
“I wanted to be out on my own and then I was afraid whenever my parents passed away I wanted a place to live," Jackie Detoma said.
“My mom heard about Day Springs having an open house," Lewis said. "I came to the open house and started liking it and getting to know these ladies.”
They're ladies who, after years of living together in the womens' home and working with Day Springs staff, feel like family.
“(We) get unconditional love here,” Lewis said.
On April 30, Hays said Day Spring is hoping to have about 100-120 volunteers take part in helping sprucing up its campus and residents' homes as part of Day Spring Fling. There will be prizes, and lunch will be served afterward.
"We already have more than 70 volunteers ... and we need more hands on tap for that," Hays said, adding that they also need more sponsors to help make it possible to have bigger campaigns throughout the year.
She said they want people in the community to get to know some of the people who use its programs.
"We want to make more community friends," Hays said. "We want to make friends with our neighbors and want to invite people here to see our beautiful campus off Illinois Avenue and bring some joy and beauty to where our residents live every day.
"Every single person is deserving to love and be loved. It is one of the five basic human needs. So, that's what we are trying to facilitate here at Day Spring: provide residents a home, free from institutionalized care, in an environment where they have peers. They're in the community. They're in a neighborhood setting. And we really try to provide life-enhancing opportunities. That's what it's all about is making memories, being joyful."
If you know someone who could benefit from receiving residential services through one of Day Spring's programs, or if you would like to open your home as a Family Home Provider, call 502-636-5990 or send an email to erin.washer@dayspringky.org.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.