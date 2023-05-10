LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit that provides animal wellness resources to underserved pet owners is holding clinics this summer.
Pets4Life is holding vaccine clinics throughout the summer around Louisville. It costs $15 per pet. Services offered include rabies and DAPP for dogs, rabies and FVRCP for cats, dewormer and microchip.
While the nonprofit's first event on May 20 is already full, it is holding other events:
- June 3 - Southwick Community Center, 3 to 5 p.m.
- June 10 - Beechmont Community Center, 3 to 5 p.m.
- July 9 - Chickasaw Park, 1 to 3 p.m.
- Sept. 17 - Chickasaw Park, 1 to 3 p.m.
Pets must be healthy enough to receive vaccines.
