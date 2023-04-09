LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville educational program supporting children impacted by violence is expanding to Nashville.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
2X, UofL Hospital doctors and medical students met virtually with Nashville partners at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vanderbilt School of Medicine, nonprofit Stronger Than My Father and the ATF to start the process.
The Louisville nonprofit and its medical partners are donating $10,000 to get the program started in honor of the late Dr. J David Richardson and Dr. Joan Thomas. Dr. Richardson was a prominent UofL trauma surgeon who supported 2X Game Changers in its early stages. Dr. Thomas practiced medicine in the West End for more than 20 years and was active in numerous Louisville organizations.
The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Program participants are able to walk through hospitals and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
The group went to Washington, D.C. last June to present its work to the FBI. That presentation was shown to field offices across the country with the goal of using its work as a model program.
