LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program led by a Louisville nonprofit shared its successes in providing support for children impacted by gun violence to a national audience this week.
The Future Healers program is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Christopher 2X and doctors at UofL reflected on their trip to Washington, D.C., saying it was a positive conversation allowing communities across the country to replicate what's being down in Louisville.
"When things change for these families, these tragic events and they lose the people that are most important to them in their lives and we have to be the one to go out there and inform them of this, it leaves us feeling like we did nothing for that family," Dr. Keith Miller, a UofL trauma surgeon, said.
While the UofL trauma surgeon sometimes has to give families the worst news of their lives, Miller wanted to be part of something good. That's why he got involved in the Future Healers program.
"Programs like this, collaborations like this help you to feel like you're trying to find new ways, novel ways to go about providing some form of support and help," Miller said.
Miller and 2X, along with other representatives from UofL Hospital, the Louisville Zoo and the FBI sat in a panel discussion at the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the FBI headquarters, in Washington, D.C.
"It was the perfect way to say what? You got a hospital in your city, and they do," 2X said. "You got a zoo in your city, and they do. You can mimic this situation and kind of adjust it to your needs and wants."
The discussion was streamed to field offices across the country. Thousands of FBI agents were able to listen to the panel discussion.
"The Future Healers program is so critical to their well-being," FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate said during the panel. "You are providing them with resources and tools to navigate and thrive under difficult circumstances and providing pathways to promising futures."
Other FBI agents can now use this as inspiration to get involved and do some good in their own communities.
Aside from healing them from trauma, they hope these kids will become humanitarian advocates in the future.
