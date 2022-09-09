LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying.
She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter.
"She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to take her life, and I created this program for her to teach her how to cope with stress in a positive way."
But in the eight years since, BAYA and the need for it have grown. And the cost of staying in business has also increased.
"It's grown from seven to over 500 girls in different schools and counties," Frederick said. "We're just now getting to where we are financially OK. The first five years, it was me and my husband supporting the nonprofit."
And like most nonprofits, Frederick appreciates every donations, no matter the size.
"There is no small amount," she said. "People can give us $10, and we're gonna use it to do good."
Next week, the organization is counting on a boost from Give For Good Louisville. And later this month, every drive, pitch and putt will be a gimmie at the Business Network International's inaugural Givers Gain Scramble Fore Good at Quail Chase Golf Course in Okolona.
The goal is to raise $50,000 for 11 different Louisville-area nonprofits, including BAYA.
"Because this is the first year, we hope that the success from this year continues forward," said Chad Barnes with BNI. "And with the support of the community and BNI, I think we can reach all of our goals."
And by reaching those goals, Frederick believes the event could help save lives.
"I've had so many girls come through here who I know we've saved their life," she said. "They were like on the edge of wanting to die and they came here and they found hope. They found friendships. They started businesses. It changes their life."
Barnes said they're still looking for teams to play as well as sponsors for the event. It starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 19. For more information, click here.
