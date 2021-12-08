LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse won't have to make a mortgage payment for an entire year.
It was the surprise of a lifetime. Amy Kaelin doesn't have to worry about paying her mortgage or property taxes in 2022 thanks to Envoy Mortgage.
"Definitely overwhelmed but thankful, very thankful, a little humbled," Kaelin said. "Again, it's a lot of people that deserve this, not just me."
She's talking about her fellow nurses at Baptist Health.
Working on the COVID-19 floor, she's seen more death in the past year and a half than she has in her entire nursing career.
"It's been a lot, physically," Kaelin said. "We've put in a lot of hours. It's been a lot emotionally, but there's been a lot of sadness, but there's also been joy."
Through it all, she's still managed to stay hopeful, and Envoy Mortgage wanted to thank her for that.
"It's just really humbling to be in the presence of someone like her who does so much for our world," Envoy Mortgage CEO Ron Millard said. "And be able to help her in some small way is gratitude for what she's gone through and many other first line responders — it's amazing. I don't think people appreciate them enough."
Now, the mom of three can spend more time with the people who matter most.
"My son's just getting deployed to Qatar," Kaelin said. "He's active duty Air Force, so I'm gonna take a little bit of a reduced role at work so I can travel. He has a new baby, so I'm gonna go down and help his wife, who's a new graduate nurse, and spend some time with them and alleviate some of the stress and burden of him being gone."
Kaelin was the 50th homeowner across the country this year to get help the Envoy Mortgage "Gift of Home" program. The nationwide initiative that recognizes first responders, frontline workers, veterans and small business owners.
