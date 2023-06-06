LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This story may make your skin crawl: Louisville health leaders say ticks are out in full force -- and this year's tick season is expected to be as bad as last year's.
But believe it or not, a water bottle may help.
If you spot a tick, Louisville Metro Health and Wellness officials say to put it in some sort of container -- that can be a water bottle or a pill bottle -- then soak it in hand sanitizer and bring it to them so they can test it for diseases.
"They're gonna climb on you anywhere," said Environmental Health Administrator Patrick Rich, of Louisville Metro Health and Wellness. "They're gonna go where they can hide the best."
Since the agency launched its "Spot a Tick and Share" program last year, it has received almost 200 ticks.
The program asks people turn in ticks and tell the department where they found them. The agency then tests each tick for diseases, with the most common in this region being Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
Symptoms of that disease include fever, headache and a pink splotchy rash.
"It can be serious or even fatal if it's not treated," said Kris Bryant, the associate medical director at the health department.
Bryant says if you experience these symptoms, tell your doctor.
But as Bryant explains, most people who've been bitten by a tick don't even know it. That's why it's so important for officials to learn where ticks with various diseases are concentrated. Then they know where to focus efforts like tick dragging, which occurs when they collect ticks on a sheet for testing.
If you find a tick on you, remember to remove it quickly. This reduces your chances of getting a tick-borne disease.
Officials say you don't need to burn it. That's a myth. Just pull it out firmly with tweezers.
To prevent ticks from getting on you in the first place officials recommend
- Using bug spray with DEET in it
- Keeping your grass and bushes short
- Wearing long sleeves and pants tucked into your socks when you are in wooded areas
- Doing regular checks on yourself, pets and kids
