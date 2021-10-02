LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marked opening night for the Louisville Orchestra. Its the first performance at the Kentucky Center since March 2020.
"A concert for Unity" is designed to bring the city of Louisville together in unity.
The orchestra is under the direction of Teddy Abrams. Several new works were created for the performance by Louisville-based musicians.
The Louisville Orchestra recently performed a free concert at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Sept. 24.
The next concert for the Louisville Orchestra is next Saturday at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
