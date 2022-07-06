LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During several consecutive days with high temperatures, local groups in Louisville are working to make sure people living in the streets have what they need to stay healthy and hydrated.
"It's very important because as you know, as it gets hotter, people get heat exhaustion and the heat might make everyone sick," said Aaron Jones, with the Good Samaritan Patrol at Wayside Christian Mission.
Wednesday, Jones spent his day loading up a van with water bottles, boxes of food, COVID tests, and other supplies to make deliveries at area homeless camps.
On Wednesday morning, the White Flag was flying at Wayside Christian Mission downtown. The flag goes up any time the temperature or heat index gets to 95 degrees or above, or any time temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below.
It's just one location, among other shelters and cooling centers, open for people to get out of the sun.
"If they don't want to stay out here in the heat, they can come into the shelter and cool down," Jones said.
But many living on the streets, stay outside.
That's where deliveries come in as local organizations stop by camps to pass out water bottles, necessities, and even popsicles on days with sweltering heat.
Jeff Gill, founder of an outreach program called Hip Hop Cares, says he's been doing this kind of work for more than six years.
"I care about people and that's what keeps me motivated," Gill said.
He says there are at least several dozen homeless camps in the city but some are tucked away and aren't easy to find.
The city is pausing the clearing of homeless camps during White Flag conditions (above 95 degrees).— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) July 6, 2022
Today, we’re going with local organizations that are stopping at these sites to deliver food and water, as they hope to keep people healthy and hydrated in this heat. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/9IvgAxiKd3
"People see what's in front of us, we see what's downtown," Gill said. "We see the overpasses full of people. Most people don't see the folks that are in outlying areas, that are in abandoned properties or in more brush covered spots, which forces them to be more self-sustainable."
According to the city's Office of Resilience and Community Services, homeless camps are not being cleared in White Flag conditions. A statement says, "As always, Homeless Services encourages anyone needing a break from extreme heat to visit a cooling center or a participating shelter. Cooling centers can be located by calling Metro311, while the participating shelters are St. Vincent de Paul (men only), Salvation Army (day shelter only), and Wayside Christian Mission (pets accepted)."
As long as people are on the streets, organizations like Wayside and Hip Hop Cares say they'll continue to stop by to pass out water and supplies.
"Try to help them the best we can during this heat wave that's coming through Louisville," Jones said.
We are expecting hot and humid weather this week, with a Heat Advisory that extends into Wednesday. Check out the city cooling resources. pic.twitter.com/AHCEZAqI8Q— LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) July 5, 2022
For others looking for a way to help, Gill said donations are always welcome.
"I can't speak for any other organization, I can speak for Hip Hop Cares, and I can firmly say we have been struggling to keep up," he said. "We roll with what we got and we'll keep on going, but yes, help is always needed, it's always accepted."
