LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is offering an active spring break option for local children.
Three community centers throughout Louisville will be offering students arts, nature and sports camps during the first week of April.
The Beechmont Community Center camp is focused on the arts, the Berrytown Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Center features nature while the Southwick Community Center will host a sports camp.
The camps are available for children ages 8-12 years old, depending on the camp.
“Attending one of Louisville Parks and Recreation’s camps is a great opportunity for kids to keep their minds and bodies active during the break,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.
To find details on each camp, click here. Spots are limited, so registration is due by March 25.
