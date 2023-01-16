LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville pastor is begging for an end to violence after a 14-year-old boy was killed just down the street from his church.
On Sunday afternoon, Brentwood Avenue was filled with flashing lights and yellow tape as Louisville Metro Police started a homicide investigation in the Wyandotte neighborhood. Javarius Hendrix was shot and killed just a few blocks from Churchill Downs.
Corey Nelson is the pastor at Grace Kids, a church that focuses on activities and ministry for children. The church isn't far from where the shooting happened.
"A kid lost his life senselessly," Nelson said. "It's heartbreaking and I spent last night torn between being angry and heartbroken."
In recent months, Nelson said safety concerns have prompted changes, leading him to wear a bulletproof vest when he's outside the building. He also said he no longer felt it was safe for his volunteers to come to the building, so they've been hosting children for activities and prayer time in their own houses.
"We've been back for one Friday night in that two months and this has been one of the hardest things I've ever done to shut this place down," Nelson said. "The community needs this, the kids need this."
He said he wants to find a way to get back to holding services in the church building, without worrying.
"When the pastor has to wear a bulletproof vest, it's gone too far in this city," Nelson said.
In this case, LMPD said police believe all parties have been accounted for, but police haven't said if anyone has been charged in the homicide.
"We've gotten to the point in the past two years the kids don't walk to church," said Nelson. "I have to pick them up because the neighborhood's gotten too dangerous."
Nelson said he has reached out to LMPD multiple times and plans to take part in community conversations with Louisville's new mayor, Craig Greenberg, about the changing trend of violence.
"[Greenberg is] still new, I still have hope, but this needs to be taken seriously," Nelson said.
While answers to the violent trend still remain, Nelson refuses to quit his ministry.
"It has created community where there was none," he said. "It's too important to run, but it's pretty doggone scary."
Anyone with information on any shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Last week, Mayor Greenberg held a press conference after there were 10 homicides within the first 10 days of the new year.
"We are going to do things differently. We are simply not going to accept this. This is unacceptable in our city," said Greenberg.
He said coming up, there will be a community discussion for anyone looking to be part of the solution. Those interested can call the mayor's office at 502-574-2003. Nelson said he's already called that number and was told he will receive another call in the future.
Related Stories:
- 14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
- 14-year-old shot, killed in the Wyandotte neighborhood, Louisville police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.