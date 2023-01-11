LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning after the city of Louisville endured its ninth and 10th homicide victims of 2023's first 10 days, Mayor Craig Greenberg brought community leaders together at Metro Hall to call for change and reiterate his commitment to solve the growing crisis.
"That is simply unacceptable. It's tragic," Greenberg said in a news conference Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville. "These are not just numbers. These are people. Ten lives lost. Ten families who have lost a loved one forever. Hundreds of neighbors who have lost a friend. And we are here today because we are one city, plagued by a violent crime emergency."
Greenberg said he's calling on everyone in the city to be part of the change.
"We need everyone's help to stop this violence," he said. "LMPD can not do it on its own, and we should not expect them or want them to do it on its own. Yes, they are part of the solution. They are part of the Louisville family. But we are here today because each and every one of us can be an agent of change."
After his inauguration just a little more than a week ago, Greenberg said he and Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jaquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel went to two different LMPD divisions to meet with officers and convey their support and listen to what they can do better from Metro Hall. One of those things is new software that can help detectives solve homicides quicker.
"Today, we're working with our IT department to make that happen for them so they have that access," Greenberg said Wednesday.
Another tool needed, Greenberg said, is quicker turnaround time on DNA evidence, something he said his administration is also working on.
There are also long-term goals, Greenberg said, like officer retention and expanding the collaboration between police and outreach groups — including the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods — and expanding access to mental health care. Greenberg said he wants to reopen community centers, reducing the amount of vacant and abandoned lots, fixing broken streetlights, improving access to affordable housing and dealing with the guns that are "far too often the cause of violence in our community."
"Ending gun violence has been my No. 1 priority and will continue to be the No. 1 priority of our administration," Greenberg said. "We are going to do things differently. We are simply not going to accept this."
Gwinn-Villaroel said in order for change to really take hold in Louisville, there can't be any division between citizens and the police.
"If we want to impact change within this city, there should be no divide," she said. "LMPD ... we are part of the Louisville family. We are a community."
The news conference was planned just hours after two men were killed and a juvenile was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in the Russell neighborhood. Jefferson County has seen 10 people died by gun violence so far in 2023 after 168 homicide victims in 2022 and a record 183 in 2021.
"To the victim's families: Your loved ones are just not a number," Gwinn-Villaroel said Wednesday. "They are your family, and I'm recognizing them today. I want you to actually hear me, that we are passionate about ... (giving) you the justice you need, that you deserve and that you require."
One of the city's homicide victim's this month was Jeremiah "Ekoe" Buckner, a founding member of the Linkin' Bridge singing group. He was found dead Jan. 3 near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. His brother, Jason Buckner, expressed his anger with city's violent trend during the press conference.
"This is not a game," Buckner said.
Buckner said his family has worked to years to help the city of Louisville.
"If you look at what my brother has done for this city, what he's done to inspire different individuals across our world and across our nation, well guess what, man? You just took him off the map," Buckner said.
Several church leaders stood alongside Greenberg during the news conference, including Pastor David Snardon who led the opening prayer. Snardon, with Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church, said he believes violence in the community has a ripple-effect. He's looking forward to working with the new administration to try and turn things around.
"It's apparent to me that they are listening," Snardon said. "I'm hoping now the pain in our community is so great across the community that we stop fighting over frivolous things and really start putting policies in place that would help people — help with the trauma, help with the pain — so we could break this cycle."
Greenberg said he will work with organizations trying to stop the gun violence in Louisville and is interested in the ideas they have to bring to the table. He said there will be an action-oriented community meeting soon, open to anyone, including organizations, who want to be part of the solution.
To get information about that community discussion, you can call the mayor's office at 502-574-2003.
"There's no time to waste," Greenberg said.
