LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said officers have arrested the man accused of leaving a woman chained to the floor of a home near the Park Hill neighborhood.
Police said LMPD's Fugitive and the 2nd Division arrested 36-year-old Moises May.
LMPD said the man faces several charges, including kidnapping.
Jonna Wilson shared her story of survival with WDRB News on Thursday. She kicked out the window and called for help at the home off Bolling Avenue and Dixie Highway.
Police and firefighters rescued her, and it was caught on video.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
