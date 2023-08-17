LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 37-year-old Louisville woman who was found chained and locked up inside a home is sharing her story of survival as police look for the man responsible.
Jonna Wilson was rescued by police and firefighters Wednesday, Aug. 16, inside a home near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods off Dixie Highway.
"I said, 'This is my only time, if I didn't get free now, I'll be dead,'" said Wilson. "He made me strip naked, he put the chain around my neck, he called his friend and said, 'I've got to take this equipment back to Lowe's. When I come back, I'm going to kill you.' I only had a few minutes to get out."
Video of her rescue captured by neighbors went viral online.
"The neighbors right here, they called 911 and they came and got me," Wilson said. "If not, he would have killed me."
She was inside a home on Bolling Avenue that she used to share with her estranged boyfriend. In the video, a police officer climbed up a ladder to rescue her as firefighters broke down the front door.
"Every door was screwed shut," Wilson said. "The fire department couldn't even knock down the doors, that's how bad it was screwed, every window was bolted, every exit, there is no exit in the house."
"He has a key to get inside and outside," Wilson said. "You have to have a key to get out, as soon as I seen him lock the door, I knew I wasn't going to get out. He said, 'You want to do this the hard way or do this the easy way?' I said, 'I want to do this the easy way,' so I let him put the chain around my neck and he started choking me with it."
Wilson said she had gone to the house to help him clean after he asked.
"I was gone for four days, I saw him on his bike," she said. "He said, 'Will you please come over and clean the house, I'll pay you, that's all I want.'"
Wilson said she shares a daughter with him.
"It's hard when you think you know somebody and you don't," she said.
Wilson said when she had her daughter, she didn't know she was pregnant and had to give birth inside the bathroom.
"She was 3 pounds, 3 ounces. Her umbilical cord was wrapped around her throat. She was dying on me. He wouldn't even come help me or bring me the phone so I could call 911," she said. "It took them 25 minutes to get to me, but she's perfectly fine now."
Wednesday, rescuers brought Wilson to the front of the house and cut the chain from around her neck.
"They had to use big bolt cutters to get it off where he had it bolted to the floor," Wilson said.
Neighbors were shocked to hear about what happened.
"This is the scariest thing I've ever seen," said Bridgette Parker. "You hear a lot of stuff but not that kind of stuff."
Wilson said the only clothing she has is the clothing she's wearing because her estranged boyfriend set the rest of it on fire.
"I don't think it's right what he did," she said. "It's not right, he cut all my hair off with a machete. My hair was down all the way to my back."
WDRB News contacted domestic violence advocates to make sure Wilson was offered emergency assistance. She said the detectives are also helping her.
Police said they have a person of interest who they are currently looking for.
