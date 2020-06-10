LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's police chief or a designated aide now must sign off on the use of tear gas, a move that comes after questions about how officers have deployed chemical agents during the city's protests.
"I want to assure those who have concerns about how we use our tactics that we do not take these concerns lightly and we do not use tear gas casually," Chief Rob Schroeder said Tuesday.
He said officers have fired tear gas as a "last resort" and only when trying to clear crowds that are a "safety issue." He said during the early days of the protests, which erupted May 28, some people in attendance brought "weapons and other items into the event space with the intent of causing harm and destruction."
Some protesters and journalists have said they witnessed police firing tear gas for no apparent reason.
Schroeder said that teargas was only used as a “last resort” to clear crowds that presented a safety issue, despite numerous instances witnessed by @WFPLNews News reporters when police appeared to fire chemical irritants at non-violent protesters for no reason at all.— Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) June 10, 2020
Schroeder said he is aware that some peaceful protesters were caught up in tear gas deployment, and he regrets that that happened.
Like many cities, protesters took to the streets in early beginning on May 27 for days of demonstrations calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. After widespread vandalism and looting, Mayor Greg Fischer implemented a citywide curfew of 9 p.m.
Fischer said the curfew was a tool to keep crowds under control and the city safe. But crowds continued to swell. Protesters remained mainly peaceful under the curfew, but LMPD used flash bangs and tear gas to disperse crowds and clear Jefferson Square.
Acting chief Schroeder said at the time that officers saw "disturbing signs" as the city's 9 p.m. curfew had come and passed. The department later said officers were being attacked by protesters throwing bricks, baseball bats, mason jars filled with bodily fluids.
