LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said road rage was the likely cause of a shooting that took place late Monday morning on the Watterson Expressway.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place at about 11:45 a.m. Ellis said officers were called to South Third Street, near Central Avenue, on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Police said the man said he was driving eastbound on Interstate 264 when another driver became angry and cut him off. That driver then shot the victim through the door of the vehicle.
The victim told police he pulled off the interstate and didn't even know he'd been shot until he got near the intersection of South Thirrd Street and Central Avenue. At that point, he called 911.
Ellis said the victim was "alert and conscious" when he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted at the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
