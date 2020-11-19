LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers, who died while off duty Thursday.
LMPD Officer Martez Hughes, 49, died around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at University of Louisville Hospital, according to authorities.
A police spokesperson said Hughes was playing tennis at Chickasaw Park when he went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital. LMPD did not provide more information on the nature of Hughes' medical emergency.
Hughes joined the department in 2009 and worked in the Sixth Division, according to a Facebook post on the Louisville Police Pipes and Drums page.
"We are sad to announce the passing of LMPD Officer Martez Hughes," the post says. "Officer Hughes worked in the 6th Division and served the City of Louisville for 11 years. Please keep his family and the LMPD family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest Easy Brother!"
