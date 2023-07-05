LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for an endangered missing woman last seen in Louisville.
LMPD released an Operation Return Home for 35-year-old Whitney Anne Werner early Thursday morning. She was last seen on June 19, and there is concern for her safety and mental health. Werner is known to hang out in Valley Station, Pleasure Ridge Park and the Taylor Boulevard areas.
She is described as a 5-foot-4-inches tall white female with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds.
If anyone has any information, contact LMPD immediately at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.