LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials say the city is seeing progress with COVID-19 and is gearing up to open a mass vaccination site.
The drive-thru site will be at Broadbent Arena and is scheduled to open on Monday, Jan. 4.
The city says it's still working to get through the first round of vaccinations, which include healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home facilities.
The drive-thru site will be open only to people who meet those conditions, for the time being. It will eventually open up to the general public when that phase begins -- but that will likely take some time.
The health department says if no more companies develop vaccines, in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it's likely the vaccination won't be widely available to the general public until the end of the summer or fall of next year.
The health department says it's working to set up other mass vaccination sites across the city.
"As supply increases, we'll be able to get multiple sites of administration going at the same time," said Dr. SaraBeth Hartlage, interim medical director for the city.
