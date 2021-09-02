LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After fleeing a country torn by war and spending days being screened by the U.S. military, hundreds of Afghan refugees could soon come to Louisville.
The Catholic Charities of Louisville is one of the organizations in Kentucky preparing to welcome refugees.
Maria Koerner with Kentucky Office for Refugees says the situation is fluid and organizations are "still figuring things out."
While it's still unclear when the refugees could arrive, Koerner says Louisville could aid 350 refugees, Lexington could welcome 125, Bowling Green could take 200 and Owensboro could help up to 100.
"We do not know how many will actually come, if these numbers will be reached, but this was the communication that this was how many we think our state could handle," said Koerner.
Unlike other refugees helped by Kentucky organizations in the past, those with Catholic Charities of Louisville say those coming from Afghanistan due to the current refugee crisis will be ineligible for certain programs.
Most refugees will be classified under "humanitarian parole."
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, humanitarian parole is used to bring someone who is otherwise inadmissible into the United States for a temporary period of time due to an emergency.
That specific classification would make the refugees ineligible for many of the programs offered by refugee services in the commonwealth, such as employment assistance, guidance with school registration and financial help.
To help, Koerner says the state is setting up a temporary benefit program to offer aid in a variety of areas, including housing and language, for up to 90 days.
The program will be run by organizations like Catholic Charities of Louisville.
In order to help with long-term resettlement, officials say they need the community's help.
"The effort that we undergo with our refugee clients is that path to self sufficiency," said Colin Triplett with Catholic Charities Migration & Refugee Services.
Catholic Charities of Louisville is actively looking for furniture donations and people to help with transportation of refugees once they arrive.
The organization also is asking businesses with employment opportunities and rental agencies with openings to reach out.
"As far as the size of the families, we really don't have any indication is we're looking for one bedroom, two bedroom or houses," said Triplett.
Clothing donations are not needed at this time, however some exceptions might be made for winter items, like heavy coats.
To contact Catholic Charities of Louisville to donate or assist the refugees, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.