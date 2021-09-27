LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A graduation on Monday celebrated the future of Louisville's construction industry.
Six students completed the first Business Information Modeling, or BIM, training program offered through the The Plan Room business incubator.
The nonprofit organization OneWest launched the initiative to support minority business owners in the construction industry.
The 14-week program aims to get more Black and brown business owners in the construction field as only 2% of businesses in Louisville are owned by a person of color.
BIM experts create 3D construction documents that communicate how to build most efficiently. Architecture, engineering and construction professionals contract BIM experts to help plan, design and manage projects.
"I wasn't sure if it was something I wanted to do but I decided to commit and I'm really glad I did because I learned a lot, Dailen Latimer, a BIM graduate, said.
"I gained valuable knowledge to the construction industry and I really feel prepared for a new career."
After passing a certification test, the graduates will complete internships.
