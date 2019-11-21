LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local radio station is collecting bikes for children again this Christmas.
Q103.1 WQNU, a Louisville radio station with a country music format, is heading up the "Bikes or Bust" collection. On Thursday afternoon, bikes were lined up along the road at the UAW Union Hall at 3000 Fern Valley Road. Anyone can donate to the collection simply by dropping off a bike there.
One person brought in 400 bikes on a semi truck Thursday morning.
To make things interesting, the radio station's morning show host, Kristin Monica, is living on a scissor lift until Monday morning.
Don't worry. There's a portable toilet.
The bikes will be given to Toys for Tots and The Salvation Army in southern Indiana.
"They're going to kids that are underprivileged -- that their parents may be struggling to put food on the table," said Monica. "Struggling to make ends meet, let alone buy something really cool for Christmas. So that's what we're doing, we're doing the really cool for Christmas they can put food for table."
Over 6,000 bikes have been collected in the last three years.
Bikes can also be dropped off at Coyle Chevrolet at 1801 Broadway Street in Clarksville, Indiana.
