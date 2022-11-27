LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local rapper and personal trainer, Hurra Season, hosted an event for a good cause on Sunday.
Hurra Season Day Annual Celebrity Basketball game was held at the Delta Foundation Gym on Portland Avenue. Musical artists and DJs competed on the court of bragging rights.
During the game, 10 students also received scholarships to the Jeffersonville Barber Academy.
"It's hard out there for people, finances is crazy, so what we did, me and my dude Marshall Pence, we raised money to buy 10 barber scholarships," Hurra Season said.
In 2015, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer proclaimed Nov 27 to be Hurra Season Day to honor the rapper's achievements and dedication to the community.
