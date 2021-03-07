LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is donating $500,000 to two local colleges.
Harlow and Migos rapper, Quavo, won the Bleacher Report's Open Run Showdown. The two-on-two basketball game pitted Harlow and Quavo against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. Harlow and Quavo won, 21 to 7. Both rappers won a $500,000 prize.
I’ll be donating $500k to Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky 💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/YV7c8p2Y6f— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 7, 2021
Harlow announced on Twitter that he will donate the money to Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State University. Quavo said he'll donate his money to Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.