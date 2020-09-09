LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aims to help restaurants donate meals to local shelters.
The Gift-A-Plate program was formed to curb food insecurity, which organizers say has only gotten more prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Blaze Pizza employees took part in the program by dropping off bags filled with 100 pizzas at St. Vincent de Paul's downtown Louisville shelter.
"We've served 76,000 meals so far this year," said David Sharpe of St. Vincent de Paul. "So every little bit helps."
Sharpe said the pizzas will help feed about half of the people expected at the shelter Wednesday.
The public can also donate through the Gift-A-Plate platform.
