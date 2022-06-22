LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While pandemic panic has cooled, issues facing restaurants continue to heat up.
Louisville business owners were challenged to adapt, or close, as they navigated shutdowns, restrictions, supply chain issues and staffing shortages.
But even a full taproom can't solve inflation.
"The cost for us brewing beer is a lot different today than it was a year-and-a-half ago," Roger Huff, the owner of Gallant Fox, said. "All of our grains costs are going up, shipping costs are going up."
"We're still making money, but the profits are getting smaller and smaller," Ramiro Gandara said.
Gandara, the owner of Ramiro's Cantina, preaches one philosophy for survival.
"Be creative on your menu," he said.
In recent weeks, he's eliminated costly staples such as seafood and steak. He also changed the menu to create more options for customers.
"It lets them decide what they want to eat, and how much they want to spend," Gandara said.
Three food trucks are fueling his business, but the price of that fuel keeps going up.
Despite the business challenges, new restaurants are emerging. After 25 years, Gandara has one piece of advice for those thinking of investing in restaurants.
"Do something else with your money. It's hard, and it's getting harder," Gandara said.
So why does Gandara keep the doors open? Because there's one item you can't fit on a spreadsheet: passion.
"This is what I love," he said. "I can't wait to get here and punch in and work. That's how much I love it."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.