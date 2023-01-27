LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car break-ins at a popular Louisville park are keeping runners on their toes.
Carrie Jordan said her van was broken into near the soccer fields in Beckley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon while she was running in The Parklands of Floyd Fork.
"My husband called me frantic, saying to (me) did I 'spend a couple thousand of dollars at Sam's?' 'No. I didn't.' I ran back to the car and that's when I noticed," Jordan said.
Jordan said someone used a screwdriver to unlock her door and steal her credit cards.
"You always hear about people's purses getting stolen because they leave them out and visible. I thought I was doing the right thing by locking my wallet in my glove box. But apparently that's not safe enough," she said. "They put everything else back. They didn't want me to notice that anything had been missing, like I would have never known until I went to go use that card that it was missing, because they left my license. They left my purse. They left my wallet. They even closed back up my wallet and closed the glove box. They didn't touch anything else in my car."
Jordan immediately called police. And, she's not alone. Since Jan. 1, the Louisville Metro Police Department's Crime Map shows at least three thefts from cars in or near the Parklands. In the past six months, more than 20 thefts from cars.
"I would like to be able to run here again, but I just don't feel safe," Jordan said.
Floyds Fork regular Derrick Dixon said car break-ins at the Parklands are becoming more common.
"We kind of know each other, the people who come here. We kind look out for each other," Dixon said.
He said he sometimes sees police patrolling during the morning hours.
"It's a big park, so you can't put cameras everywhere," he said.
Vicky Taube said the most recent break-in serves as a reminder to stay cautious.
"I am cautious, like, I say I will park in areas where I see other vehicles, I will walk in areas where I see there's activity from other people," Taube said.
Jordan said, so far, she hasn't heard back from LMPD. WDRB News also hasn't heard back from the agency on a request for comment or a statement about the break-ins.
"Next time I will only take my like license and debit card and exactly what I need with me when I'm going to run," Jordan said.
When you go to the park for a run or walk, remember to take your keys, your personal belongings and lock your car. And, be cautious while parking in empty parking lots. Park regulars recommend parking in lots closer to park buildings, which have more people and cameras nearby.
