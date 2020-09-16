LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Sally slams Alabama and Florida, the Salvation Army is headed south.
Lt. Brittany Sanford deployed Wednesday morning from Louisville. She'll be stationed in the Gulf Coast where she'll provide food, drinks and emotional support to those affected by the storm.
This is her fifth time serving during a national disaster.
"After someone has experienced a trauma like a natural disaster, the last thing they need to be worried about is where they're going to get food and water," Sanford said. "They're already trying to pick up the pieces and process everything that has happened to them, so by us going down there and providing these warm meals and beverages, it helps take some of that stress off, as well as offering emotional and spiritual support to help them go through that process."
Lt. Sanford will be there for two weeks.
