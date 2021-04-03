LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville ended the month of March with 16 homicides.
It's the 14th straight month with double-digit homicides according to Christopher 2X. There were also an additional 60 non-fatal shootings.
Through the first three months of the year, Louisville has reported 47 homicides.
"I've never in 20 years seen a quarter end, January, February, March, where Metro Louisville was at 50 homicides," 2X said. "Those used to be in previous years the total for a whole year."
Christopher 2X Game Changers, a local nonprofit led by 2X, hopes Metro Council will help victims of gun violence, especially children. 2X wants the opportunity to address the council soon to ask ways to reduce violence across the city.
Related Stories:
- More young people are victims of deadly gun violence in Louisville
- Galt House Hotel partners with Christopher 2X Game Changers for new initiative
- Families of Louisville homicide victims form group to address surge of violence
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.