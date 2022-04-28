LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major League Baseball players will swing pink bats on Mother's Day, courtesy of Louisville Slugger.
The bats are part of the "Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer" initiative, encouraging breast cancer screenings and raising money for research.
The Louisville Slugger Factory made pink bats for more than 100 MLB players this year, including some former University of Louisville Cardinals.
"It's really exciting for us that we have so many players from Louisville and the University of Louisville who are swinging Louisville Slugger bats, and we are making pink bats for them today," Louisville Slugger spokesman Rick Redman said Thursday. "So we've got Adam Duvall from the Braves, Nick Solak from the Rangers, Will Smith from the Dodgers and Adam Engle from the White Sox. All whose pink bats we are making today."
Louisville Slugger sells personalized versions of its pink bats to the public. $10 of each one goes to support the fight against breast cancer.
