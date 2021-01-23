LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2020 Little League World Series canceled due to the pandemic, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory decided to honor a team from Oldham County that would have had the chance to compete for making the field.
The reigning state champions from North Oldham Little League's 12-year-old all-star team got an exclusive tour of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory on Saturday. Each player received a baseball bat commemorating the team's title-winning run.
North Oldham Little League went 5-1 in the double-elimination state tournament. After beating Lexington Eastern twice to claim the title, the team was set to represent Kentucky in the Great Lakes Region Championship with a shot at advancing to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on the line.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.