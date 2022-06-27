LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Holy Cross High School in Louisville are getting a taste of space exploration.
"We're doing NASA's Astro Camp," explained Chris Wall, one of the organizers of the camp. "We are Central Creativity, and we are bringing the NASA Astro Camp program to Louisville."
From June 27 to July 1, students will engage in NASA-curated, hands-on science experiences. According to a news release, those include spacewalks and zero-gravity experiences simulated through virtual reality. The students will also build mock-ups of lunar colonies and a solar-powered Mars Rover, launch model rockets, make "out-of-this-world asteroid ice cream" and take part in a total of 20 missions.
"We are trying to build that critical and creative thinking," said Wall.
On Monday, students were designing patches with small lights.
"They're doing the creative side by designing the patch, but they're also creating a circuit, which is that technology piece," said Wall.
And the students are giving the camp rave reviews.
"I found out that I liked space a couple of years ago," said Katie, one of the students. "I just thought it was cool because all of the stars and planets and everything."
"I'm very into the technology that goes into the rocketships and the rocketship science," added Carter, another student.
Deep down, Wall said that's what draws everyone — young and old — to space exploration.
"The same thing that excites us about space is the same thing that excites kids about space," he said.
But it's not just about having fun and doing a few science experiments. Organizers say they hope the camp is life-changing.
"By the end of the week, we hope they get an interest in science and technology," Wall said. "We're trying to spark those, those small flames to get kids interested and into those fields as they grow older and understand that there are career opportunities in those fields."
One student says she's already hooked.
"I want to work at NASA, and I want to go into space, so that's kind of why I wanted to be here.," Katie said.
"It's adventure," Wall added. "And if we can bring a little bit of an adventure and learning to the kids, it's a great experience."
This week's NASA Astro camp is being held at Holy Cross High School. The next camp starts July 11 at St. Albert the Great School.
