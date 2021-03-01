LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some people to skip doctor's appointments, but that could lead to consequences, a local surgeon warns.
Dr. Russ Farmer, a UofL Health colon rectal surgeon, has done 80% less coloscopies during the pandemic.
Farmer said screenings are easy and aren't anymore dangerous than getting in your car to go to work.
With screenings being done less often, Farmer expects to see more cases of advanced cancer in the future.
"If you choose not to get screened for colon and rectal cancer, you are potentially making the choice of death over life for something that is a treatable, curable cancer," Farmer said.
Doctors say hospitals and clinics are some of the safest places to be because they follow the most up-to-date coronavirus procedures.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and in women.
