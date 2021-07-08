LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old Louisville girl who owns her own store on Bardstown Road was in the national spotlight Thursday.
Kayla Marie, the owner of Bubbly Bliss Bar, was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show as part of a feature on mini moguls.
Her store sells bath bombs, scrubs, candles and grooming and spa products — some of which she makes herself.
"Oh my gosh. I am so proud of you and I don't even know you. This is amazing, you are standing in your own place and you're so young," Clarkson said to Marie on the show.
The ninth grader told Clarkson how the business has helped her heal from a deep loss.
"Five years ago, my dad passed and I didn't really feel the shock until COVID," Marie said. "So I started feeling anxious and a little depressed and my mom came to the idea with me to start a business to focus on my anxiety and relieve that.
"I also wanted to do this because of the social and civil unrest in Louisville, I thought it would be a great addition to the community because a lot of people need something to feel good and positive."
Clarkson responded, "Oh my gosh, you are an amazing young woman."
Bubbly Bliss Bar by Kayla Marie is located in the Highlands on Bardstown Road between Douglas Boulevard and Woodford Place.
