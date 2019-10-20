LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is getting a National Women's Soccer League expansion team. Sources confirmed the information to WDRB Sports' Aaron Matas on Sunday.
The team will begin to play in 2021 and will share the Lynn Family Stadium with Louisville City FC.
Tuesday’s press conference pretty much says it all but I can confirm through sources that Louisville is getting a NWSL expansion team. Team will begin play in 2021 and will share Lynn Family Stadium with Louisville City. @WDRBNews @WDRBSports— Aaron Matas (@AaronMatas) October 20, 2019
A news conference is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville City FC President Brad Estes, Chairman John Neace and National Women's Soccer League President Amanda Duffy are expected to attend.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019. WDRB News. All rights reserved.