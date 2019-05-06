LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has the largest hotel demand increase in the country.
And it wasn't just for Derby.
According to CBRE Research, Louisville's hotel demand increase in the first quarter of 2019 was just over 11 percent. The city took the top growth spot, outranking Nashville, Austin and Raleigh-Durham as well as major markets including New York City, Seattle, San Francisco and Denver.
"This ranking is even more remarkable considering another industry research report, Cvent's 2018 Top 50 US Meeting Destinations, positioned Louisville at 39 out of 50, yet Bourbon City achieved the largest year-over-year growth in demand," said Doug Bennett, Louisville Tourism's Sr. Vice President of Convention Development.
Demand nationally grew only 2.4 percent in the same quarter, which is slightly below last year. According to CBRE Hotel's report, the top 10 cities currently experiencing growth are all considered secondary and tertiary (non-coastal) markets - not top tier markets.
Louisville's hotel market added 1,000 rooms to downtown over the last year, including the Omni Hotel and the recent AC NuLu, Home2Suites Nulu and Homewood Suites Downtown.
"This report confirms Louisville's booming tourism sector is a robust economic driver in our city," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. "Positive news like this reinforces the work we are doing to attract additional hotel developers, along with growing our airlift routes. Louisville is a rising star and we are looking to keep this momentum going."
To access the CBRE Research 2019 first quarter report, click here. The 2018 Cvent Top 50 US Meeting Destinations ranking can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.