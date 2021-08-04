LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccination sites are popping up at the Louisville Zoo and local community centers.
The LouVax Mobile vaccination clinics are being offered across Louisville. People who visit the Louisville Zoo on Friday can get a COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to noon. Vaccines are also being administered Friday at Wesley House Community Services on Preston Highway from 4-7 p.m.
On Saturday, shots will be given at the Americana World Community Center on Southside Drive from 12:15-2 p.m. and from 1-4 p.m. at the Park DuValle Family Health Center on South 23rd Street.
There's no need to make an appointment. To find vaccine providers by by preferred vaccine in your zip code, click here. If you need help making an appointment, call 502-912-8598.
