LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog has developed neurological issues, and is being monitored by his vet.

The update was posted on Ethan's fan page on Facebook. He will be seeing a specialist for more testing, and Ethan's family will share the results when they are available.

The world watched Ethan's journey to recovery after he was abandoned near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. He was treated and nursed back to health before one of his caregivers adopted him into his family.

In May, Ethan was named Louisville's "Compassion Ambassador" for inspiring and uplifting others. A couple of weeks later, Ethan landed a job with Busch Beer. 

The family thanks the community for its ongoing support.

