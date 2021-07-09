An adoption ceremony was held for Ethan complete with balloons and applause from his caretakers. KHS facility director Jeff Callaway and his family fostered Ethan during his recovery, and now, Ethan is officially part of their family. March 10, 2021
Ethan the dog, who was abandoned and starving, has found a forever home with Kentucky Humane Society staffer Jeff. Image courtesy Kentucky Humane Society. March 4, 2021.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog during a ceremony honoring him as a "Compassion Ambassador" on May 4th, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog has developed neurological issues, and is being monitored by his vet.
The update was posted on Ethan's fan page on Facebook. He will be seeing a specialist for more testing, and Ethan's family will share the results when they are available.
The world watched Ethan's journey to recovery after he was abandoned near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. He was treated and nursed back to health before one of his caregivers adopted him into his family.
Pictured: a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office naming Ethan the Dog a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Pictured: Ethan the Dog plays with a tennis ball after receiving a proclamation from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office recognizing him as a "Compassionate Ambassador." The award was jointly presented in Louisville, Ky., on May 4, 2021, by the mayor's office and the Kentucky Derby Festival.
